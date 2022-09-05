Government urged to increase budget for strengthening adolescent corners 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Sept 05, GNA – The government has been urged to increase budgetary allocation for the creation and strengthening of adolescent corners at health facilities to render sexual and reproductive health education for young people.

It has also been urged to make resources available for the introduction of sexual reproductive education in schools as well as the provision of condoms as part of the National Health Insurance Scheme’s packages.

This is to help address unwanted teenage pregnancies, and unsafe abortions amongst adolescents to promote their wellbeing.

This formed part of inputs presented by various stakeholders for consideration into the 2023 National Budget and Economic Policy of government.

It was during a consultative forum to collate stakeholders’ inputs into the 2023 National Budget and Economic Policy of government organised in Tamale by SEND-GHANA, a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with Global Health Advocacy Incubator and Oxfam.

There were presentations on the country’s macro-economic performance, fiscal policy framework and initiatives for 2023, as well as budgeting for the health sector.

The forum brought together civil society organisations working in the health sector, traditional persons including women, adolescent girls, district citizens monitoring committees, assembly persons, retired health professionals and youth groups.

They observed that high rate of teenage pregnancy, low acceptance of family planning and use of contraceptives were a threat to the wellbeing of adolescents, hence the call.

Other participants called for setting up of epidemic preparedness fund as well as changing the name of the COVID-19 Fund to health emergency fund to ensure availability of resources to strengthen the country’s preparedness to tackle health emergencies.

They further called for some percentage of the country’s oil revenues to be dedicated for health emergency purposes.

Mr Mohammed Mumuni, Northern Regional Programmes Manager of SEND-GHANA commended participants for their frank discussions and inputs.

He said SEND-GHANA was undertaking similar fora in other regions, adding the inputs would be put together and presented to the Ministry of Finance to consider for the 2023 National Budget and Economic Policy of the government.

Mr Alexander Kwadjo Nkansah, a Principal Economics Officer at the Ministry of Finance commended SEND-GHANA for its continued efforts to promote participatory democracy by offering platforms to the population to influence government policy.

The Ministry of Finance is expected to present the 2023 National Budget and Economic Policy to Parliament in November, this year.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

