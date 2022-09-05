Anglican Diocese of Tamale celebrates 25th anniversary

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Sept 04 GNA – The Anglican Diocese of Tamale, which covers the five regions in the north, has climaxed its 25th anniversary celebration at the Bishop Aglionby Memorial Anglican Cathedral in Tamale.

The celebration, which started on August 27, and ended today, Sunday, September 04, was attended by the Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, the Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben Smith, Right Reverend Emmanuel Arongo, First Bishop of the Diocese, and a number of Diocesan congregations from other parishes of the church.

It was on the theme: “Celebrating 25 Years and Beyond as a Diocese – Ebenezer”.

As part of the celebration, the Diocese presented awards to individuals, who contributed to its growth in diverse ways.

The Tamale Diocese was carved out of the Sunyani Diocese of the Church 25 years ago, with five parishes and 10 outstations under its administrative regions.

After 25 years of existing as an independent Diocese, the Anglican Diocese of Tamale has four Archdeaconries made up of 14 Parishes, seven Provisional Parishes, 37 outstations and two missionary areas.

It has established the Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organisation (ADDRO) as well as over 70 schools under the Anglican Educational Unit, from Kindergarten to Junior High Schools and a Senior High School and undertaken a hostel facility to alleviate accommodation problems of the Tamale Technical University.

Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, Anglican Communion, while delivering a sermon during the anniversary celebration, urged members of the Diocese to trust, serve God and not give in to worldly pleasures.

He encouraged the congregation to read more scriptures into knowing God and make efforts to be diligent in service to God and humans as they enjoyed the grace of 25 years.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who was the special guest of honour, expressed gratitude to the Anglican Diocese of Tamale for its contributions towards the development of the country.

He noted that the government recognised the significant role of the church in areas of education, agriculture, environment, climate change, health, among others.

He said the establishment of schools by the Diocese was very meaningful to the growth and development of the region and the country.

The Regional Minister proposed that attention be given to forming special agents to guide the youth at various stages of development to understand their roles as members of the church and society.

GNA

