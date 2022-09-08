Gospel musician Nayaah recruits Perez Music, Efo Xoxali for “Greatest” EP 

Accra, Sept. 8, GNA – Gospel music sensation Nayaah has finally dropped her highly anticipated “Greatest” Extended Play (EP).

The five-track EP is an enchanting piece of work, which features Perez Music, Efo Xolali, and TMC.

Naayah, who is known for her superb song writing abilities, in this inspirational piece highlights the incomprehensible nature of God and his compassion for us even if we backslide from His word multiple times with themes of gratitude and hope to the audience.

According to the gospel songstress, her newly released EP echoes the message of Isaiah 40:25–31 (NKJV).

The bible verse eulogises the Supreme Being as omnipotent and does things according to his will.

It also urged believers to remain faithful to God because he is the only one who can change the course of their lives and make them successful.

The “Greatest” EP is now available across various streaming platforms and can be streamed here: https://album.link/i/1630966494

GNA

