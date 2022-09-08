John Mahama holds discussions with US Envoy

Accra, Sept 08, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, has received and held discussions with Madam Virginia E. Palmer, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, on matters of mutual interest to Ghana and the US.

The Office of the former President in a statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the duo discussed the state of security in the West African subregion and its implications for Ghana, the state of Ghana’s economy, investment in local industries, and matters concerning the relations between the Electoral Commission (EC) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I also expressed confidence that following the IMF programme, there would be more discipline in government’s handling of the economy,” former President Mahama said.

“Confidence will only be restored when people know that we are on a programme and that the government will not behave recklessly.”



