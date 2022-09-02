Ghanaian-owned entity invents prescription printer 

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Sep 02, GNA – Pharmatech Solutions Limited, an entity made up of three young Ghanaian pharmacists, has invented a device called the Approved Label Printer to solve drug prescription related problems in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Approved Label Printer was introduced in September 2021 and launched at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana in Tamale.

It is programmed with a specialized Application that contains more than 1000 drugs, which allows pharmacists to dispense drugs with their respective dosages.

Mr Hayford Brako, Co-Founder of Pharmatech Solutions Limited, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said the device was introduced to promote clear and professional dosage and to make pharmaceutical practice easier.

He said pharmacists were usually challenged in reading non legible prescriptions, thus resulting in wrong dosages that endangered the lives of patients.

The Approved Label Printer ensures proper labeling of drugs dispensed to patients.

He explained: “This device is to eliminate consequences resulting from handwritings that are not legible, short-hand writings and the omission of information that causes patients to abuse drugs. We are geared towards ensuring drugs are used in the right way.”

Mr Brako said the device had so far been piloted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Police Hospital, Leister Hospital, Ridge Hospital and Lapaz Community Hospital.

More than 200 pharmacies have been registered.

He expressed the hope that pharmacies across the country would adopt the innovation, saying it was affordable to enable all pharmacies acquire it.

He said: “The Approved Label Printer is just GHS 3,500. It comes with software on a personal computer, a tablet and a portable printer that has about 10 years warranty and paper rolls that can print 400 labels.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

