German delegation calls on Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive

Tamale, Sept 21, GNA – A three-member delegation from the German city of Münster, has called on the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Sule Salifu, to deepen relationship between Tamale and Münster.

Members of the delegation were Dr Kajo Schukalla, Head of Advisory Board for Communal Development Cooperation for the Council of Münster, Dr Malte Henrichs, Head of Wastewater Treatment Plant and Pumping Station at the Department of Mobility and Civil Engineering, and Madam Nina Dohr, Coordinator for Communal Development Cooperation, International Office of the City of Münster.

They would be in Tamale for three days and visit key development sites in the Metropolis including Fonio and Shea Processing centres.

Their visit to Tamale followed an invitation honoured by officials of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) to Germany early this year to discuss areas of cooperation between the two cities as well as ways to strengthen ties.

Miss Angela Stähler, Deputy Mayor of Münster, whose speech was read on her behalf during the meeting with the Tamale Metropolitan Chief in Tamale, said the German Federal Government supported and empowered partnerships that promoted a joint development strategy committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

She said Münster had adopted sustainable development strategy aimed at initiating projects with the municipality of the Africa, Asia and sub-Sahara continents, adding research about existing relations between Münster to those regions led the delegation to Tamale.

She said there had been more connections between Tamale and Münster since their official meeting in 2019, which would unite members of the two cities to each other’s concerns.

Ms Stähler said deepening the relationship with Tamale would enhance collaborative projects between Ghana and Germany that would connect different cities of the world.

Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive extended gratitude to the delegation for the gesture to work together with the Metropolis to improve access to potable water, food processing among others.

He noted that a Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed by the two parties in June, this year, was a step to complementing Ghana’s development efforts and deepening collaboration between the University for Development Studies, and the University of Applied Sciences in Münster.

He added that partnering Münster would enable TaMA to meet the development needs of its people.

