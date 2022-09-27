British drinks maker AG Barr sees revenues rise in first half of 2022 

London, Sept. 27, (dpa/GNA) - Soft drinks company AG Barr Plc, maker of the iconic Scottish brand Irn Bru, said on Tuesday that its revenues had risen across its core brands in the first six months of the year.

For the 26-week period to July 31, the Cumbernauld-headquartered company posted a pre-tax income of £24.7 million ($26.7 million) that edged up from £24.4 million a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax rose to £25.3 million from £20.6 million in the previous-year period. Post-tax earnings stood at £20.9 million, or 18.81 pence per share, higher than last year’s £14.2 million, or 12.71 pence per share.

Operating profit was at £25.5 million as against £24.6 million posted for the first-half of 2021.

AG Barr generated sales of £157.9 million versus £135.3 million in the previous fiscal year.

For the first-half, the board has declared an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share, higher than last year’s 2 pence per share.

The dividend will be paid on October 28, to shareholders of record on October 7.

Chief executive Roger White said: “We anticipate in the coming months that the current economic environment will impact consumer purchasing behaviour, however we currently remain confident that our strategy and actions will allow us to deliver a full-year profit performance ahead of the prior year.”

GNA

