Black Stars open camp today in France ahead of Brazil, Nicaragua clash 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA – The senior national team, the Black Stars, will open camp in France as they prepare for their international friendly against Brazil.

The team is expected to hold their first training session later on Monday, with players expected to arrive early Monday morning.

The home-based technical staff are already in France to kick-start preparations for the encounter.

Coach Otto Addo would use the match to assess some of the new players, including Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, and Tariq Lamptey, who are expected to make their debut for the Black Stars.

Ghana would take on the five-time World Champions at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre on Friday at 8 pm.

The Black Stars face Nicaragua three days later in another friendly match.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

