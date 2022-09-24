Awards to reward excellence in healthcare launched 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori / Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – An awards scheme to reward healthcare industry players who have shown excellence in their work has been launched in Accra.

The Award, Healthcare Excellence Awards 2023-Ghana, is the latest initiative of the Africa Medical Relief Foundation (AMRF), a Non-Governmental Organisation, to recognise and empower the healthcare workforce in Ghana.

It is part of efforts to celebrate Ghanaian healthcare personnel for their enormous contribution towards quality healthcare delivery in the country.

Nominations have been opened to healthcare professionals and businesses nationwide within the varied sector, including but not limited to private and public medical centres and clinics, herbal medicine and clinics.

The rest are dental clinics, aesthetics and cosmetic surgeons, therapists, rehabilitation services providers, health insurers, suppliers of equipment and products, which support the industry.

Dr Michael Gyekye, Africa President of the Foundation, said the awards would be categorised into professional achievements, which would recognise and empower healthcare professionals to intensify efforts at enhancing professional excellence and patient safety.

He said the other category, organisational achievements, would also empower healthcare organisations to increase their support in the delivery of healthcare in the country.

The award, the President said, would be based on merit and quality, but not on the number of votes or size of an establishment.

‘‘To ensure a level playing field, we will reward based on excellent reputation, commitment, innovation, determination, and contribution to patient safety. Recipients of the Excellence Award represent the very best of what we stand for and support in healthcare.

‘‘We aim to exemplify best practices in the field and demonstrate how excellence is integral to building a stronger industry, and the enhancement of effective patient care,’’ Dr Gyekye stated.

He said in setting up the initiative, they were inspired by the growing centrality of healthcare towards Ghana’s ambition for sustainable development and the welfare of its citizenry as well as the challenges to healthcare that were exposed by COVID-19.

‘‘Our goal is to use the initiative to reward excellent professionalism and inspire organisational impact in the broader Ghanaian society,’’ the President said.

Through the initiative, he said, there would be a continued promotion of healthcare excellence in the country.

Dr Gyekye noted that the Organisation recognised throughout their projects and community assistance, the immense contribution of Ghanaian health workers as well as the industry supporting them with limited resources.

‘‘The Board and the Advisory Executive decided, the way-forward in building a sustainable healthcare system is to recognise and appreciate where we are and empower the industry to do more,’’ he added.

The President, therefore, entreated all stakeholders, especially corporate bodies to contribute towards the initiative.

Dr Charles Hayfron-Benjamin, Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana Medical School, underscored the importance of the initiative due its potential to enhance the quality of healthcare in the country.

‘‘We are very confident that this award is going to fill a very important gap, which is the medical fraternity distribution,’’ he said.

He commended the Foundation for the initiative and congratulated it for the launch.

Africa Medical Relief Foundation, (AMRF), headquarters in the US, and present in Ghana and Kenya is committed to promoting health and focused on addressing needs of less privileged people and underserved communities in Africa.

Since its inception, it has provided free medical screenings to over 8000 people in poor areas through its mission and vision in Ghana during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has conducted free surgeries, donated medical equipment and supplies to some health centres and major hospitals as well.

GNA

