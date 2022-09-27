“Attempt to substitute goalkeeper was to psyche him up” – Aduana FC Coach  

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro, Sep. 27, GNA – Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin, the Head Coach of Aduana FC, said the technical team’s decision to substitute the starting goalkeeper for Joseph Addo in the second half, was strategic.

“It was a strategy to psych him up, especially after the second goal from Samartex. We wanted him to lift up his game and not to give up,” he added.

However, this attempt from the coach drew spontaneous reaction from the fans, which compelled to rescind their decision.

The move stems from particularly Samartex FC’s second goal against Aduana which attracted a lot of protests from the fans, after the goalkeeper had failed to deal with a goal-bound shot effectively.

Coach Fabin said this at a post match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu Sports Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro after the game between Aduana FC and Samartex FC which ended two all.

Giving a general impression of the game, he said the rival team dominated the game in the first half, whilst they came back strongly in the second half, with lots of chances, but luck eluded them as they failed to convert them into goals.

“It’s not a bad result, coming from two goals deficit. I have accepted the outcome in good fate,” he added.

Assessing the performance of the players, he added that in the first half the players failed to follow his instructions but improved on their game in the second half.

“They implemented all our strategies well and ensured we were not humiliated by the visitors,” he added.

Answering a question on why he changed some of the players used in the Hearts and King Faisal games, he said “by our training, we know who can play at a particular time. I can change any player at anytime,” he added.

GNA

