Ashaiman Sewer project to be commissioned – MCE 

Isaac Newton Tetteh

Ashaiman, Sept. 3, GNA – Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive has revealed that the Ashaiman Sewer Project would soon be commissioned to serve over 24,000 residents in Ashaiman.

The move is to help curb the poor sewer and sanitation problems in the municipality.

Mr Okyere said the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has helped over 8,000 households to have decent toilet facilities in their homes saying the municipal Assembly through its partners paid parts of the cost.

The MCE said the Municipal Environmental Health Department was sensitizing residents in the various communities in the Municipality to have decent toilet facilities in their homes stressing that the residents were gradually buying into such an idea.

He said the subsidized toilets have reduced open defecations drastically in some parts of the communities in the municipality stating that the Assembly would capitalize on the Operation Clean Your Frontage policy to ensure residents adhered to proper sanitation practices.

Mr Okyere mentioned that the Assembly would not relent to prosecute anyone who violates the sanitation by-laws of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly to serve as a deterrent for others.

He also called on the Assembly Members to frequently organise clean up exercises within their various electoral areas to whip up the interest of the residents to embrace the habits of good sanitation practices.

