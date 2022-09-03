Farmer jailed six months for stealing he-goat 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Sept. 3, GNA – A 29-year-old farmer, Ameyi Selorm alias Zoza, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for stealing a He-goat.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of unlawful entry and stealing when he first appeared before the Hohoe Circuit Court on November 24 last year.

Ameyi was sentenced, Thursday after full trial while one Peter Amefia alias Trouble is at large on the charge of dishonestly receiving.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that the complainant was a retired teacher.

He said on November 19, 2021, at about 0500 hours, the complainant woke up and detected that his he-goat was missing from his pen.

Chief Inspector Aziati said on same day, the complainant made a radio announcement, but he did not find the goat.

He said an Assemblyman who was also a witness in the case had been receiving complaints from his electorates that Ameyi had been bringing goat to the town for sale.

Chief Inspector Aziati said they urged the Assemblyman to be monitoring the activities of the convict in the town.

He said on November 20, 2021, the Assemblyman received information that the convict had brought a goat in a Hyundai Atos Taxi Cab to the town as usual for sale.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the Assemblyman traced the convict, arrested, and sent him to the house of a chief farmer in the town where Ameyi confessed that he stole the goat from Hohoe.

He said Ameyi brought the goat to the chief farmer’s house for safe keeping and later went to the Assemblyman in the company of Amefia who was currently at large to plead for the matter to be settled.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict revealed that he brought the goat to Amefia to buy, adding that Amefia confirmed that he asked the convict to bring him goat, but he did not ask him to steal it.

He said the Assemblyman reached out to the complainant who later went the following day to identify the goat as his property leading to the arrest of the convict.

GNA

