Police did Not take custody of excavators as alleged by Ellembelle DCE – SOP  Adiku 

Takoradi (W/R), September 03, GNA – The Western Regional Police Command has denied reports by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Bonzoh that two excavators in its custody are missing.

According to the Regional Police Command, no excavators were handed over to the Police Command by the District Chief Executive nor any other person.

This was contained in a news release issued and signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command, Superintendent of Police (SOP) Olivia Ewurabena Tawiah Adiku and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

It would be recalled that The Chronicle Newspaper in its September 2, 202 Friday edition, alleged that some two excavators which were in the custody of the Ellembelle Police Command, had disappeared.

The release urged the public to disregard the statement and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Meanwhile, the DCE, his Personal Assistant and one other person are being investigated in connection with the alleged missing excavators.

The Regional Police Command therefore assured the public that anybody implicated during the investigations would be taken through the due process of the law.

