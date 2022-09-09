2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League start in limbo as Ashantigold place injunction

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA – Ashantigold SC has placed an interlocutory injunction on the start of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

The “Miners” through their banned President, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, are protesting against decisions of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee following their demotion to the third tier.

In a writ sighted by GNA Sports, Ashantigold are seeking to overturn the decision of the GFA DC who found them guilty of match manipulation in the encounter against Inter Allies in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

“It is hereby ordered that, respondents whether by itself, agents, assigns and whosoever be and is hereby restrained, from commencing or causing to commence the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League scheduled for 9th or 10th September, 2022 in any known stadia across the Republic of Ghana,” excerpts of the writ said.

The GFA has yet to respond to the injunction, with match officials for this weekend’s game having already been announced.

GNA

