Ellembelle Missing Excavators: 5 Chinese suspects arrested, DCE granted bail

Accra, Sept. 09, GNA — The Police have arrested five Chinese suspects over some missing excavators at Ellembelle in the Western Region.

The suspects are; Shi zhong Qix; Wei Lin Xi; Huang Qian Xi; Li Jian Wen and Huang Qian Sheng.

A statement signed by Chief Superintendent of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said an intelligence-led operation through the night of September 7, 2022, till the dawn of September 8, 2022, led to the arrest of the suspects at their hideout at Asiama, in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

It said meanwhile, Mr Kwasi Bonzo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, had been granted police enquiry bail.

The statement said the Ghana Immigration Service had been contacted for details of their immigration status and their Ghanaian sponsors to assist with the investigation.

It assured the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaians and foreigners would be arrested and brought to face justice.

GNA

