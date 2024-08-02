Twins in alleged GH¢62,165.00 fraud before Court

By Gifty Amofa,

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA – The Accra Circuit Court Nine has remanded the elder of a set of twins into Police custody over an alleged GH¢62,165.00 fraud.

Atsu Adadevoh denied duping a lady soldier with his younger brother, Etse Adadevoh.

He will be brought back to the Court on August 13, 2024.

Meanwhile the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Etse Adadevoh, for failing to attend court.

Superintendent of Police Mr Augustine A.Yirenkyi prosecuting said Madam Peace Attitsogbui, the complainant, was a military officer stationed at Burma Camp, Accra.

Atsu Adadevoh, one of the accused persons, claiming to be a businessman, lives at Teshie.

He said in 2022, the complainant got into contact with Atsu and his brother, Etse, who is now at large.

The prosecution said Atsu and Etse, the accused persons, both 39, told Madam Attitsogbui, the complainant, that if she parted with GH¢62,165.00, they would be able to rent a store for her for one year.

In view of that, the complainant became convinced and paid the said amount to them, the Court heard.

Superintendent Yirenkyi said after receiving the money, Atsu and Etse failed to honour their promise and started playing hide and seek with the complainant.

The soldier became alarmed and on July 31, 2024, she reported the matter to the Police for investigation.

Superintendent Yirenkyi said on Thursday August 01, 2024, Atsu was arrested and when cautioned, he admitted the offence and stated that, indeed, he and his twin brother collected less than GH¢62,165.00 from the complainant but he could not name the specific amount.

Investigation revealed that it had been the conduct of the twins to defraud innocent people, the Police said.

Superintendent Yirenkyi said the case was still under investigation.

