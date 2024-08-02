Ghana-Link’s CEO received double awards at Ghana CEO Awards

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 1, GNA – Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Limited, the operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has received two awards at the recently held third edition of the Ghana CEO Awards.

Dr. Adjei received the Trade Facilitation CEO of the Year 2024 awards, and the Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 title for the third consecutive year.

The third edition of the Ghana CEO Awards was held in Accra on the theme; “CEOs for Climate: Steering Towards a Greener Future.”

The awards ceremony celebrates leaders, who positively impact various economic sectors, advancing national progress, fostering social transformation, and promoting environmental sustainability.

The awards were in recognition of Mr. Adjei’s contributions in the successful implementation of the ICUMS, a project spearheaded by Ghana Link, which has emerged as a crucial revenue-generating tool for the Ghanaian government, significantly enhancing the country’s trade facilitation processes.

ICUMS have been recognised by stakeholders as a game-changer in Ghana’s fiscal strategy, as the system’s efficiency in streamlining customs procedures and improving revenue collection has been noted as a key factor in bolstering the country’s economic outlook.

A statement from Ghana Link, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that the recognition underscored the growing importance of trade facilitation and entrepreneurship in driving economic growth, as well as highlighted the increasing role of technology in enhancing government revenue streams.

It added that Dr. Adjei’s entrepreneurial prowess extended beyond Ghana Link, encompassing ventures such as Royal Nick Hotel, Royal Light, Nick TC Scan (operating in Ghana and Gambia), Misyl Energy BDC, and Nick Petroleum, an indication of his commitment to economic growth and development both in Ghana and internationally.

Meanwhile, in another development, Dr.Adjei, also received another honour as the Exemplary Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Fourth National Governance and Business Leadership Awards.

The awards also saw Mr. Clyde Panyin Adjei Danso, the Deputy Managing Director, and Mr. Grifford Kwarko Mensah, the Director of Finance and Administration receiving respectively the Exemplary Business Leader of the Year award for the second consecutive time, and Exemplary Finance Leadership Personality of the Year award, the company was recognised as Transformational Business of the Year.

Mr. Mensah, commenting on the awards said, “At Ghana Link, we believe that sound financial management is the backbone of any successful enterprise. Our team’s commitment to financial transparency, operational efficiency, and strategic resource allocation has been key to our ability to deliver transformative solutions for Ghana’s trade facilitation.”

He added that the award was a testament to the collective efforts of their entire finance and administration team, which motivates them to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in their field.

GNA

