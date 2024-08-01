The GNPC Energy House is a catalyst for operational efficiency – President

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Aug.1, GNA –President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the establishment of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Energy House in the Western Region should serve as a catalyst for operational efficiency and economic growth of the region.

He said the government was committed to the decentralisation agenda, which sought to ensure that every region also benefitted from the country’s rich resources.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he commissioned the GNPC Energy House with a 300-seater conference room, offices, cafeteria and business centre for use by the corporation and other players in the petroleum sector.

The seven-storey facility sits on over 11, 000 square meters of land on the Ghana Secondary Technical School, (GSTS) Lane in the Railway Harbour Electoral Area of Takoradi.

The project, which began in August 2020, suffered logistical and financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic but braced the storm to come to completion.

“Through perseverance, we have come thus far and appreciated the Western Regional Minister, the chiefs, Lands Commission and the leadership of the GNPC, the Contractors and the project management team for the crucial role in attaining the feat,” the President said.

The GNPC Energy House would remain an epicentre to enhance activities in the sector, and create direct and indirect opportunities and avenues to increase the economic lives of the people in the region and the country at large, he noted.

President Akufo-Addo said the Energy House should stimulate business expansions, grow the hospitality sector and spur more economic development.

“The need for a robust energy sector where skills and technologies were deeply adopted to advance human course, build the capabilities and skills of local talents and businesses as sure beacon of excellence, innovation and hope in Ghana’s oil and gas industry,” he said.

The President, turning attention to the activities of the GNPC Foundation, said the pillars of Health, Education, TVET and Sanitation were clear indications of the Foundation’s mandate to manage the growth and development of human resources.

He prayed for sustainable environmental practices and social protection measures to ensure the industry lived beyond the current generation.

“Work collaboratively with local citizens, regulatory bodies and relevant stakeholders to advance our natural ecosystem.”

Mr Herbert Krapa, the Minister of State at the Energy Ministry, noted that the various oil Wells; Jubilee, TEN, and Sankofa, among others were doing well with exploration and extraction.

The sector continued to witness a study increase in production, he said and pledged the Ministry’s resolve to work hard with stakeholders to ensure that oil production grew from strength to strength.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, said the government had kept its promise and the President had kept good faith with the people of the Western Region in the areas of education, health and roads.

Currently, the region benefits from 2000-kilometre road projects, an increase in school enrollment from 13,000 to 650,000 in free Senior High School and hospital redevelopment and construction projects.

“Mr President, this is a testament to your love for the Region…you are really Addo Showboy,” Mr Darko-Mensah said to the applause of the audience.

