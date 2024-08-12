Students urged to explore, incorporate innovative techniques in fields of study

Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Aug 12 GNA – Post graduate students have been urged to embrace the concepts of sustainability and incorporate innovative techniques in their respective fields of study.

Professor Humphrey Danso, Dean of School of Graduate Studies at the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), who made the call, said graduate students should have confidence to innovate and integrate their areas of specialisation into a unified platform to achieve their aspirations.

Addressing the inaugural postgraduate research conference at AAMUSTED in Kumasi, he said delving into innovative strategies for global sustainability was imperative to tackling the intricate challenges currently faced by the world.

The conference was organised by the School of Graduate Studies of the University with support from the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG).

It aimed at presenting and discussing the latest scientific and technical advancements in multidisciplinary research and disseminations and provide a platform for graduate students to showcase the products they had designed and developed.

Prof Danso, who spoke on the topic: “Sustainable Solutions for Tomorrow: Innovations in Addressing Global Challenges” emphasised the importance of students transitioning from seeking employment to creating employment opportunities.

He stated that it was AAMUSTED’s duty to equip students to become job creators rather than job seekers, hence the conference.

The University would soon inaugurate an ultra-modern Business Incubation Centre (BIC) to nurture students’ creative thinking and facilitate the realisation of their ideas into tangible products to benefit the local economy, he said.

Professor Frederick Kwaku Sarfo, the Vice Chancellor of AAMUSTED, in his welcoming address, said the conference come at a time the world was grappling with global challenges such as climate change, water contamination, global health issues, poverty, and limited access to healthcare, income inequality, and population growth.

Global research had indicated a lack of innovative and sustainable approaches to addressing those challenges, he said, and underscored the need for special attention to be given to them.

He urged the students to deepen their knowledge and understanding of the global challenges faced by societies and to contribute their share towards addressing them.

“It is crucial to recognise that to secure a better tomorrow, we must contemplate how to shape today,” he added.

