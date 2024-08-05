Stakeholders at ‘See Us Give’ conference advocate for high philanthropic environment 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Aug. 05, GNA – Stakeholders at the maiden ‘See Us Give’ conference have advocated the need for the public to embrace philanthropic activities aimed at creating positive change in communities and fostering a sense of unity.

They reiterated that low interest in philanthropism led to inadequate resources for the vulnerable such as the homeless, elderly, and children.

It also decreases the sense of unity and social responsibility, and it drives away professionals and businesses seeking a positive social impact.

The Conference, an initiative of the CS-Give App powered by Corporate Synergy was held in Accra on the theme, “The Power of Giving: Inspiring a Culture of Generosity.”

The event brought together church leaders, social entrepreneurs, students, and leaders of non-profit organisations.

It was aimed at fostering a spirit of benevolence, philanthropy, and volunteerism, as well as highlighting skills and strategies necessary for successful fundraising and resource mobilisation.

Speaking at the event, Reverend Emmanuel Quao, Head Pastor of House of Glory Ministries, admonished Christians to practice the act of giving to imitate Christ who showed great amount of love and compassion for the needy.

He said church leaders as influential and had huge following therefore they must spearhead this initiative and teach their congregants the importance of giving, adding that “there are people in the Church who are in need; they must not keep what they have but reach out to the vulnerable.”

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, renowned media personality and Philanthropist, also underscored the importance of giving and stressed on reasons to give, saying “the greatest gift this world has ever received was that Jesus was born, God gave us his only begotten son.”

She emphasised that God wanted to reconcile us unto him therefore one must have a reason to give.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, who was the guest speaker mentioned that givers would experience setbacks, disappointment, and betrayal, however, they must persevere and reach out to the needy in society.

Mr Peter Bismark Kwofie, Executive Director of Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation, said in Africa people do not earn much and have extra to give, as such, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) rely on foreign donors for funding to run their activities.

He revealed that some donors determine what and how such programs should run and so there was a need for a philanthropic environment; “where giving becomes part of us to support social intervention programmes.”

Bishop Prince Asare Boateng, the General Overseer of Blessed Pillars Prayer Ministry, also reiterated the key role of the Church as having the platform to address the pressing needs of communities where they were located.

He said this could be demonstrated through free medical screenings and encourage members to donate blood; saying “currently the blood banks are running out of blood, there are lots of people who donate blood as a lifestyle, but collectively the Church can mobilize and encourage its members.”

Mrs Sandra Amponsah Ayivor, Executive Director of GNS Foundation stated that philanthropy is a powerful tool for creating positive change, with much emphasis on making impacts in the lives of people.

She said the NGO has been operating for the past 10 years and focuses on sickle cell; creates awareness, embarks on screenings, offers support for children, and is also involved in youth mentorship.

Mr Benjamin Osei, Co-Founder of CS-GIVE App mentioned that there was a need to highlight the power of giving and create awareness about the vast pool of donors. This, he said, formed part of the objectives of the CS-GIVE Conference.

He said he was inspired to bridge the gap because most of those in need had no idea about these donors who are willing to offer help, and that people needed support to survive.

The CS-GIVE App is a free, cloud-based digital giving, virtual engagement, and church management system designed to help organizations increase their giving and engagement online.

