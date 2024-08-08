SSNIT won’t bow to hasty decisions on underperforming hotels — DG 

By Isaac Arkoh

Elmina (C/R), Aug. 08, GNA – Mr Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has affirmed that the Trust will not be coerced into hasty management decisions concerning its underperforming hotels.

Instead, it is actively exploring strategies to optimise the hotels’ performance through the implementation of diverse management approaches and integrating feedback from stakeholders to collectively determine the way forward.

Speaking at the commencement of this year’s Operations and Benefits Conference organized by SSNIT in Elmina, the Director-General highlighted the importance of utilising technology to enhance the Trust’s service delivery.

The three-day conference, is being held under the theme: “Sustaining the SSNIT Scheme through increased active membership and adequate contribution collections using appropriate technology.”

It aims to address the challenges posed by evolving global dynamics and technology in service delivery.

Mr Osafo-Maafo emphasised the significance of innovation, and alignment with global trends in pension scheme management, advocating for the integration of technology.

That include digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to improve member and client experiences, streamline processes to optimise investment decisions.

He announced the upcoming launch of a digital initiative named the “SSNIT Digital Bouquet,” comprising a new website, an upgraded USSD platform and the highly anticipated SSNIT Mobile App.

These platforms would facilitate convenient transactions for members and clients through their mobile devices, with the aim of boosting active membership and facilitating regular contributions.

In the quest to sustain the Scheme, Mr Osafo-Maafo stressed the need for strategic leadership and a workforce that excels in adapting to innovative measures.

He assured that SSNIT would continue to motivate its staff to work to uphold the Scheme and encouraged employees to actively contribute to the organisation’s progress.

Ms Juliana Kpedekpo, the Deputy Director-General overseeing Operations and Benefits, said the transformative impact of technological advancements on social security, promoting service convenience and informed stakeholder engagement.

She highlighted that technology would enhance operational visibility, provide real-time updates to members and clients, ensure transparency in Trust operations, deliver world-class service, and foster trust among stakeholders.

