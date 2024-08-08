Skills Development is the surest way to women’s economic empowerment  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, Aug. 8, GNA – Mrs Georgina Dzanku, wife of the Clerk of General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) has noted that skills development was the surest way to empower women economically.

“Not until women gained economic independence through skills development they will continue to be enslaved mentally, psychologically, and culturally,” she said.

Mrs Dzanku said this at the beginning of a one-day skills development training in Ho for 25 women drawn from some congregations of the church.

It is the third in a series of such trainings earmarked for unemployed women in the church to acquire skills to be self-employed so as not to rely solely on their husbands.

They are being trained in doughnuts, popcorn, ice cream and powdered fufu making.

The training is being funded by Mrs Mercy Agbeko, wife of the Moderator of the General Assembly of the church and Mrs Dzanku.

Mrs Dzanku stated that the unemployment rate would be drastically reduced if the youth, especially young women acquired skills to enable them to set up their own businesses.

She appealed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, Churches, and philanthropists to support them financially to enable them to train more women to acquire entrepreneurial skills.

Mrs Dzanku was grateful to Rev. Mrs Elizabeth Yawa Niboe-Wuasi, Women Desk Officer of the Church for her moral support and encouragement.

Mrs Rosemary Atsiago, the resource person told the participants to put what they have learnt at the training into practice and called on other women to take advantage of the training as it would enable them to become financially independent.

Ms Mercy Gomli, a participant in a chat with the Ghana News Agency said the training had come at the opportune time as it would enable her now to make a living for herself.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

