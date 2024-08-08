Maintenance works on Ghana Gas processing plant 60 per cent complete  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Atuabo (W/R), Aug. 8, GNA – Mr Richmond Alamu, the Assets Integrity, and Maintenance Manager of Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), says the ongoing planned maintenance works on the Company’s Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and offshore Gas Export Facilities are about 60 per cent complete.

The facilities were shut down for the planned maintenance works on August 1 and are expected to be completed on August 17.

Mr Alamu was briefing journalists after a tour of the facilities to inspect the progress of works done so far by the engineers, at Atuabo in the Ellembelle District of the Western.

According to him, the routine maintenance work was to enhance the plant’s operational efficiency and guarantee uninterrupted gas supply.

He said: “The maintenance team has a lot of equipment which we do regular maintenance on them, but there are some that require that we shut down the plant, and that is what we are doing within this period.”

Dr Robert Kofi Lartey, Operations Manager at GNGC, said the engineers were working assiduously to complete the planned maintenance works on schedule.

He indicated that they had planned the shutdown in 2023, in accordance with the manufacturer’s designs and planning, adding that, it synchronised with the activities of other agencies in the gas value chain.

“This is a national asset and so, we work with international safety and health protocols, and also the integrity of the plant, and we do so by working with all agencies in the oil and gas value chain,” Dr Lartey added.

Mr Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, the Head of Corporate Communications at GNGC, reiterated the Company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standard of safety and operational efficiency in the facilities.

He said the Company and its partners arranged for lean gas to be supplied to clients from the Sankofa-OCTP field for delivery at the Takoradi Distribution Station (TDS) during the shutdown period.

GNA

