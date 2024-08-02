Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard Dogbe elected president of the Board of Bishops of the A.M E Zion Church worldwide  

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA- Right Reverend Dr. Hilliard Kwashie Dela Dogbe has been elected President of the Board of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.

The election took place during the 52nd Quadrennial Session of the General Conference of the denomination which was held at Greensboro, North Carolina, USA from July 24 – 28, 2024.

He takes over from Bishop George D. Crenshaw of the United States.

Globally, the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church is made up of twelve Episcopal Districts each presided over by a Bishop.

The Board of Bishops which is composed of all the bishops (both active and retired) of the Church, provides general oversight for the temporal and spiritual growth of the denomination, upholds its rules and regulations, and puts into effect the decisions of the General Conference of the Church.

Bishop Hilliard Dogbe’s election to the high office of President of the Board is historic as it marks the first time in the over 200 years of history of the denomination that an indigenous resident bishop is occupying the office.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe is a Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, presiding over the Western West Africa Episcopal District, an area covering Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Togo, and with additional responsibility over conferences and churches in Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.

He is the First Resident Indigenous Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Ghana. Currently, he is also the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Dogbe is a graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ where he graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Practical Theology (Christian Education) and Trinity Theological Seminary, Accra, Ghana where he graduated with a Master of Theology in Pastoral Care and Counseling.

He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Practical Theology with distinction from Luther Seminary, St Paul, MN, USA, and has several certificates to his credit in leadership and administration.

He is a product of Accra Academy.

As an ordained minister of the A. M. E. Zion Church, Bishop Dogbe has over 20 years’ experience in pastoral ministry and has also served for many years as an International Supervisor for Field Education for Princeton Theological Seminary, U.S.A.

He is an adjunct lecturer of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, and has authored two books: “Alcoholism in the African Family: A Christian Perspective” (2011) and “The Church and Alcoholism in Ghana: A Practical Theological Interpretation” (2014).

Bishop Hilliard Dogbe is married to Cynthia and they are blessed with two children.

GNA

