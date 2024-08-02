UCC Vice Chancellor not sacked – Management

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, Aug 2, GNA – The Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has refuted

reports suggesting that the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof Johnson Nyarko

Boampong, has been sacked.

The Management in a statement dated Thursday, August 1, 2024, and signed by Major Kofi

Baah-Bentum (Rtd), the Director of Public Affairs, clarified that the Council of the University had

not met to discuss or take a decision on the termination of the VC’s appointment.

Earlier, a letter purported to have been written and signed by the Chairman of the University’s

Council, Prof. Harold Amonoo-Kuofi, stated that the VC had been sacked on grounds of his age,

siting constitutional breaches.

“Please note that the purported renewal or extension of your appointment as Vice Chancellor at

the Council’s meeting on the 28th of July 2023, for a term of two years effective 1st August

2024, is void and consequently, same is revoked as it breaches the University’s Statutes on

renewal of appointment of the Vice Chancellor,” it said.

“Considering that you will be 60 years and due for compulsory retirement on 18th of September

2025, the two years renewal granted you by Council effective August 1, 2024, would extend

your position of as Vice Chancellor well beyond your retirement age. This breaches the

Constitution and the University’s Statutes,” it added.

However, the university has insisted that records available from the last meeting held on

Tuesday, July 30, 2024, indicated that matters discussed and decided upon did not include the

VC’s tenure.

“The University community and the general public are, therefore, entreated to disregard the

publication,” the statement said.

GNA

