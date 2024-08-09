Prophet Psalmwell Ababio marks 50 years in Ministry, launches Khryst Awareness Dev’t Centre

By James Amoh Junior, GNA

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – Prophet Psalmwell Choiceman Quasi Ababio, a renowned Evangelical Prophet and Leader of the Celebrated Christ Ministry (CCM), has marked his 50th Anniversary celebration in divine ministry.

The 50th anniversary celebration, which marked the spiritual and philanthropic works of Prophet Ababio, witnessed the launch of the Khryst Awareness Development Centre (KADC), a youth empowerment foundation.

The interfaith celebration was heralded by the pouring of libation, chant of Islamic and Christian prayers with cultural performances to enthral participants including; religious leaders, chiefs, Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and members of the CCM, among others.

The venerable Prophet and founder of the KADC commands administration for his dedication, astute leadership, patriotism, hospitability and adept approach to matters of humanity.

Known for his resolute stance on issues of social justice, anti-corruption and other social vices within the societal framework, Prophet Ababio has in the last decades advocated for governance reforms and actively engaged in voluntary initiatives, showcasing his charismatic influence.

In an address, Prophet Ababio said, the youth of the country, comprising 50 per cent of the population, were “destitute and lacked confidence and hope to develop their future.”

He said the result of a functional education system with its present focus based on theory and the lack of entrepreneurship empowerment through skills training, had resulted in mass unemployment – a situation the country was struggling to curb.

Prophet Ababio said in recognition and appreciation for what God had done for him in the last 50 years of service in His vineyard, he set up the Khryst Awareness Development Centre, a nongovernmental and non-religious organisation to empower the youth of Ghana with entrepreneurial skills training.

The centre, he said, “will uplift and empower every individual, regardless of their background or belief to create their employment”.

“My vision for the youth is to bring them together without religious or political affiliations. We are Ghanaians and nothing should divide us. We want to train the youth so they can change the fortunes of this country with a new way of life (Neocracy),” the prophet said.

He noted that by utilizing the abundance of raw materials such as produce from clay, bamboo, cane, kaolin, cocoa, and shea butter among others, the youth of the country could better their lives and be self-sufficient.

Prophet Ababio, renowned for his inclusive and universal perspective, urged Ghanaians to support the initiative, saying “Together we can build a brighter future where opportunities are abundant, where differences are celebrated and where success is measured not just in personal material wealth, but in the happiness and well-being of our communities.”

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, MP, Krowor Constituency, extolled Prophet Ababio for his distinct spiritual leadership and significant impact on society, spanning five decades.

The MP applauded the youth empowerment initiative by the prophet as key to addressing the youth unemployment phenomenon in the country and pledged continuous support to ensure its sustainability.

In a citation, Sherrie Donaldson-Thompson, a Sanitation Advocate and Behavior Change Communication Specialist, who has followed the prophet’s teachings keenly praised him for his outstanding contributions to spiritual leadership and the development of humanity.

The citation highlighted Prophet Ababio’s selflessness, passion, and unwavering commitment to the physical and spiritual growth of the Khryst Awareness Development Center.

It recognized his consistent dedication to nurturing his community, guiding members in their spiritual journey, and fostering harmonious living among Christians.

“His role as a mentor, teacher, and servant leader has left an indelible mark on the lives of those he serves,” Ms Donaldson-Thompson, also the founder of Sun Shade Energy, stated.

She praised Prophet Ababio for his tireless efforts, saying, “You always create the opportunity for every member to exercise what the Lord has deposited in them through guidance and consistent training.”

