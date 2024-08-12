PNC flagbearership race: Group picks nomination forms for Bernard Mornah 

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Aug 12, GNA – A group calling itself Friends of Bernard Anbataayela Mornah for Change (BAM 4 Change) Monday picked nomination forms for Mr Mornah to contest the Party’s flagbearership slot.

Mr Mornah, a former National Chairman,

who launched his bid to lead the Party in the 2024 presidential election recently, said his vision was to create a Ghana where everyone, including the youth and women, could achieve their full potential.

Addressing Journalists after picking the forms at the Party’s national office in Accra, Mr Desmond Ntow, a member of the group, said they picked up the forms for Mr Mornah because of the trust and confidence they had in him.

He said Mr Mornah had the capabilities to take the PNC to the Promised Land, adding that ‘BAM 4 Change’ campaign team was going to embark on a clean campaign devoid of mudslinging and divisiveness.

Describing Mr Mornah as a competent achiever, Mr Ntow said the PNC needed a united front, and called on all party faithful to rally support for Mr Mornah.

“We need a popular and marketable flagbearer like Bernard Mornah to wrestle power from the NPP government,” he said.

Mr Ntow was accompanied by Mr Iddrisu Bawa, Manan Mohammed and Zachariah Samira, all members of the group.

The PNC, which has slated August 31, 2024, for the Party’s primaries, has pegged the cost of the forms at GHC10,000.00, with the filing fee at GHC100,000.00 despite opposition from some members of the Party.

The People’s National Convention was formed by former President Hilla Limann based on ideals from the People’s National Party, which he led in the 1979 elections and won.

The Party contested all national elections since the inception of the fourth republic apart from the 1992 parliamentary election, which was boycotted along with other opposition parties.

GNA

