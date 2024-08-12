Ghana has solid experience to operate power plants safely -Experts 

A news feature by Albert Oppong-Ansah

Accra, Aug. 10, GNA-Nuclear experts are hopeful Ghana’s dream of harnessing the peaceful use of nuclear technology as its energy base to propel development will be materialised.

Though the mention of a nuclear power plant evokes some fear among the public, experts say the country has a solid foundation, experiences, and competencies to operate the power plant safely.

“Work done by Ghana set it apart from other countries because it is building on its existing structure,” Mr Toshihiro Yamakawa, the General Manager of Japan Atomic Industrial Forum (JAIF) International Cooperation Centre, tells the Ghana News Agency after a ten-member Ghanaian delegation toured the Tsuruga Nuclear Power Plant, in Japan as part of a scientific visit.

The thirst for cheaper and stable power is not limited to Ghana.

Burkina Faso and Uganda have both signed agreements with Russia and China, respectively, to construct their first nuclear power plants.

Kenya, Morocco and Namibia are also working to add nuclear to their energy mix – all seeking to contribute towards closing the supply gap on a continent where over 600 million people lack access to electricity.

The study visit, which is in line with the Ghana Nuclear Programme Infrastructure Development agenda, offered the team a rare opportunity to see a nuclear plant containment chamber and the spent fuel storage site.

It was organised by the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) as part of its technical cooperation with the JAIF International Cooperation Centre (JICC) and supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ghana’s Mission in Tokyo.

Mr Yamakawa, who conducted team Ghana round, while commending the level of preparation, including site selection and assessment of vendor countries, says the public should not be troubled regarding issues of safety.

Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah laid the cornerstone for the establishment of the Ghana Atomic Project in 1963, culminating in the establishment of the now Ghana Atomic Energy Commission in 1964.

Subsequently, a research reactor was constructed and installed in 1994, through a Technical Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with support from the Chinese Government.

With an installed capacity of 5,454 megawatts of power, Ghana aims to add about 1,000 megawatts of power from nuclear to its electricity mix by 2034 as a base load to meet its energy needs.

Ghana’s nuclear infrastructure development is being implemented using the IAEA milestones approach, which has three phases and three milestones.

Furthermore, the country subjects itself to the IAEA peer-review mechanism to ensure that all activities follow international best practices.

Mr Yamakawa says after the Fukushima accident in Japan, subsequent technologies have been improved and made watertight to ensure safety.

“Ghanaians have no cause to be afraid of building a nuclear plant because the topmost priority in the industry is safety and security. Even workers go through several levels of security checks before accessing aspects of the plant,” he says.

Following the accident, Mr Yamakawa notes that the country shut down all its nuclear power plants and put in place a new safety regime (regulations).

All nuclear power plants have to meet these new safety standards before they can restart operations.

Currently, only 17 power plants have successfully passed the new regulations and have been cleared to operate (12 in operation and 5 yet to start full operation).

“The Japanese government is working assiduously to re-activate the remaining plants as part of efforts to meet the international goal of clean energy,” he says.

Mr Hiroki Takimoto, also the General Manager of JAIF International Cooperation, says the nuclear plant requires a series of research and regulatory frameworks.

Ghana has already established this regulatory framework through the Nuclear Regulatory Act (ACT 895 of 2015).

This Act established the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, which is the mandated national institution that regulates all nuclear and radiation-related activities in the country.

This progress, he explains, must be matched with gradual confidence building of the public to carry them along the programme.

“It is just like getting a new neighbour, building confidence and trust is a process and this takes a bit of time, but it can be achieved over time,” he says.

Dr Archibold Buah-Kwofie, Acting Director of the Nuclear Power Institute, GAEC, says harnessing the potential of nuclear power is rooted in the country’s energy transition and investment plan.

It is expected to provide cost-effective baseload low-carbon power, which is why the GAEC-NPI implementation of the new public education campaign is important to deepen the understanding of the public in the process and allay fears about nuclear.

This, he says, will be done through a new campaign that would be launched soon dubbed the “Nuclear Information, Communication and Education (NICE) campaign”.

Similar initiatives on education are being undertaken by Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), the Owner and Operator of the proposed nuclear power plant, with continuous training of the media to educate the public.

NPG continues to sensitise state agencies and departments, civil society organisations, industries through the Association of Ghana Industries, and tertiary institutions on nuclear science and technology.

Mr Ernest Owusu-Afari, who led the Ghanaian Delegation, says the social acceptance of nuclear energy by industry and households is critical for its successful implementation and that continuous education on the processes is important.

“I may not be the most technical person to speak to this but from what I have seen and learnt, I appreciate the caution and precaution put in place by the Japanese nuclear stakeholders at the plant sites. We believe these structures are being put in place.

“Physically, there is tight security to access the premises. Cyber security protocols are in place to protect the information communication and technology infrastructure. I believe that these will be replicated in Ghana.”

Mr Owusu-Afari, who is also the Private Sector Representative on the NPI/GAEC Board, says although there are concerns among a section of the public, nuclear power plants is the best.

“We will be shooting ourselves in the foot if we do not make good use of the atom, a resource given to man by God just like others. It has been done safely and responsibly by other countries and Ghana can do the same,” he says.

GNA

