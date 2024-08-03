Pictures from Asafotufiam 2024

Accra, Aug 3, GNA – The chiefs and people of Ada in the Greater Accra Region are celebrating the annual Asafotufiam festival today.

The day is being marked under the theme: “Upholding the Discipline of Our Forebears as a Tool for the Sustainable Development and Unity of Ada.”

Nene Agudey Obitchere III, the Mankralo of Ada, speaking on behalf of the Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, during the launch on May 31, 2024 said, that the festival served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by their forefathers to secure the land for the current generation.

Nene Obichere noted that the experiences of their ancestors instilled values of peace and unity in them.

He stated that the festival’s key feature was its ability to bring together Ada indigenes from around the world, renewing family ties and resolving differences, which fosters socio-economic development.

GNA

