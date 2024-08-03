EC postpones registration of 12 persons due to network challenges 

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, Aug 3, GNA – Fluctuations in network signal slowed down mop-up voter registration exercise in the New Juaben South Municipality on Friday, resulting in the Electoral Commission postponing the registration of 12 individuals to Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Mr Abraham Dautey, the New Juaben South Municipal Technician of the Electoral Commission (EC) told the Ghana News Agency on Friday that the EC faced network challenges since the beginning of the mop-up exercise on Thursday, August 1.

“Today the network signal went off as early as 11 a.m. and came back at 2:45 p.m. I can’t say it’s because of the continuous shower of rain because the other station is not facing any network signal loss,” he stated.

Apart from challenges with the network signal, Mr Dautey mentioned that the registration process at the three registration centres was going on smoothly with no cases of double registration attempts.

“We have three stations where the registration is ongoing. Two stations at the EC office and one at the Koforidua Technical University. The two stations at the EC office faced the network challenges.”

He said a total of 339 applicants, comprising students and workers, who were unable to register during the previous registration process, have been captured as eligible voters as of August 2, 2024.

Mr Isaac Minta Larbi, the Eastern Regional Director of Legal Affairs, National Democratic Congress, expressed his disappointment at the EC for not being able to provide a stable network signal for the registration exercise.

“We are in a world where the network defeats all weather conditions so if you live in a country where the weather defeats your network then you’re far behind,” he said.

Mr Larbi noted that all persons who were eligible to be registered needed to be captured before the three-day mop-up exercise ended so citizens could not afford interruptions as extension was not assured.

Mr Obeng Marnu, the New Juaben South Constituency Organizer, New Patriotic Party, applauded the EC for ensuring the safe and smooth registration process despite the rainy weather conditions.

GNA

