Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang courts support of Nyakrom chiefs, people  

By James Esuon

Agona Nyakrom (C/R), Aug. 3 GNA – The NDC 2024 Presidential Running Mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, as part of her campaign tour to the Central Region.

Addressing the chiefs and party supporters at Agona Nyakrom, Prof Opoku-Agyemang introduced the Agona West Parliamentary Candidate, Mrs Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, to the Omanhene of Nyakrom and the chiefs in the traditional area to support her candidacy to win the parliamentary polls.

“She is a true daughter of Nyakrom because her biological father, a native of Nyakrom, was also a brother to the Omanhene,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang said.

She reiterated calls on the chiefs and the people to rally support for the Flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, to clinch victory in the December 7 elections.

The NDC running mate was accompanied by Mr Alex Segbefia, former Minister of Health, Prof Naana Klutse and other leading members of the National Democratic Congress.

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku called on the supporters of the NDC to avoid petty squabbles as that could thwart the efforts of the party to win the elections.

He urged the members, particularly the youth, who are the future of the party, to intensify their campaign devoid of insults and acrimony to maintain peace and harmony.

Okofo Eku asked the youth to respect their elders and work to attract more floating voters to ensure massive win for the Party in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls.

The Omanhene officially extended invitation to Prof Naana Opoku to join the grand Durbar to climax this year’s Annual Akwambo Festival of the chiefs and people of Nyakrom, scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2024.

GNA

