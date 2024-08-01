Passage of Affirmative Action and Gender Equity Law is good for men, women – Hajia Tambro 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie -Akagbor

Tamale, Aug. 1, GNA – Hajia Fati Seidu Tambro, Executive Director, Sung Foundation, has said the passage of the Affirmative Action and Gender Equity Law would guarantee equal and fair treatment for both men and women in terms of their rights in the country.

She said it would also contribute to eliminating discriminatory practices and procedures that undermined women’s rights to participate in leadership positions.

Hajia Tambro said this in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale to react to the passage of the bill into law.

Discussions and debates over the bill took over two decades.

She said the law would address the issue of violence against women in elections and in politics and expressed confidence that the potential in women would now be identified and exposed for deserving actions.

The delay in the passage of the Bill into law raised concerns from stakeholders in the last two years.

