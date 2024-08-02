Paris Olympics: Yeboah makes history for Ghana despite failing to progress

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA – Ghana’s best high jumper, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, became the first Ghanaian female high jumper to compete at the Olympic Games.



The 22-year-old, despite failing to clear the 1.92m bar, made an impressive outing in her Olympic debut at the Stade de France in Paris.



Yeboah season’s best was 1.97m going into the women’s high jump competition, although she faced stiff competition from Serbia’s Angelina Topic and Ukraine’s Mahuchickh Yaroslave, who were favourites to progress to the finals.



Yeboah, who is a two-time African Games gold medallist, made an excellent start after clearing the 1.83 bar in her second attempt.



Having failed to clear the 1.88 m in her second attempt, Yeboah kept her Olympic dream alive after an impressive jump on her third attempt to clear the bar.



The 1.92 m bar proved a big challenge, and Yeboah, despite attempting to clear the bar three times, couldn’t progress to make an attempt at 1.95 m.



However, Yeboah made her country proud and looks a good medal prospect for Ghana at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.



Yeboah was sensational for Ghana at the recently held African Games, winning gold after clearing a height of 1.90 m.



She recently won her second consecutive gold medal at the African Athletics Championship after winning her first in Mauritius two years ago.



