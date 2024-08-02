Bono East EC Regional director urges residents to register to vote

By Jerry Azandura

Techiman, (BE), Aug. 2, GNA – Dr. Gabriel Dei Yeboah, the Bono East Regional Director for the

Electoral Commission (EC), has encouraged residents of voting age to take advantage of the

“Mop Up” registration exercise to become registered voters.

He said the “mop up” exercise was an extension of the normal registration exercise and gave

opportunity to people to register to enable them to exercise their franchise in subsequent

elections but not differen from the previous years.

Dr. Yeboah explained that voting helped individuals to make informed decisions in the

governing process to choose a preferred candidates for President, Member of Parliament and

Assembly Member.

He told the media in an interview at Techiman on the first day of the exercise that all the

seven districts and four Municipal Assemblies in the region were participating in the exercise,

with an additional centre created at the Yeji Medium Prison yard for eligible prisoners.

Dr. Yeboah urged applicants to be law-abiding, as all regulations governing elections remained

in full operation.

Mr. William Bamfo-Apori, Techiman Municipal Elections Officer, expressed satisfaction with the

conduct of applicants and reported a smooth start to the exercise.

He said the exercise aimed to register approximately 600 applicants over three days, from

August 1st to 3rd, 2024, saying political parties in the Municipality were briefed on the

exercise’s modalities and to adhere to Constitutional Instrument 126 (CI 126).

He assured the public that the registration exercise would be transparent, free, and fair and

called for cooperation for an effective exercise.

GNA

