Bono East EC Regional director urges residents to register to vote

By Jerry Azandura
Techiman, (BE), Aug. 2, GNA – Dr. Gabriel Dei Yeboah, the Bono East Regional Director for the
Electoral Commission (EC), has encouraged residents of voting age to take advantage of the
“Mop Up” registration exercise to become registered voters.
He said the “mop up” exercise was an extension of the normal registration exercise and gave
opportunity to people to register to enable them to exercise their franchise in subsequent
elections but not differen from the previous years.
Dr. Yeboah explained that voting helped individuals to make informed decisions in the
governing process to choose a preferred candidates for President, Member of Parliament and
Assembly Member.
He told the media in an interview at Techiman on the first day of the exercise that all the
seven districts and four Municipal Assemblies in the region were participating in the exercise,
with an additional centre created at the Yeji Medium Prison yard for eligible prisoners.
Dr. Yeboah urged applicants to be law-abiding, as all regulations governing elections remained
in full operation.
Mr. William Bamfo-Apori, Techiman Municipal Elections Officer, expressed satisfaction with the
conduct of applicants and reported a smooth start to the exercise.
He said the exercise aimed to register approximately 600 applicants over three days, from
August 1st to 3rd, 2024, saying political parties in the Municipality were briefed on the
exercise’s modalities and to adhere to Constitutional Instrument 126 (CI 126).
He assured the public that the registration exercise would be transparent, free, and fair and
called for cooperation for an effective exercise.
GNA