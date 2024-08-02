Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council honours Fisheries Minister

By Laudia Sawer

Akplabanya-Ada, Aug. 2, GNA – The Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC),

Greater Accra Region, and Central Region secretariats have honoured Madam Mavis Hawa

Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) with citations.

The citations were in recognition of Madam Koomson’s contributions to the sustenance of the

fishing sector.

They presented the citations during the official opening of the sea at Akplabanya in the Ada

West District following the end of a one-month closed season implemented by the ministry and

the Fisheries Commission to help replenish the country’s marine fish stock.

The GNCFC Greater Accra Secretariat’s citation stated that “Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson,

your strong personality coupled with tenacity of purpose is second to none. We believe these

are the virtues you have instilled in your dedicated staff at the Ministry to implement strategic

policies such as the moratorium, canoe embossment, livelihood security empowerment, closed

fishing season, and the total abolishment of all forms of illegal, unreported, and unregulated

(IUU) methods of fishing.”

It further noted that they were deeply encouraged by her strength to shutter the glass ceiling

and ensured that Ghana’s fisheries industry led among her peers in the subregion.

“You have moved the entire fishing industry to a higher pedestal and accomplished dreams that

are bigger than we have imagined.”

The GNCFC Central Regional Secretariat bestowed the title “Ofar Hemaa Kwegyaaa I” (queen of

fishing) on the MoFAD Minister, noting that her tireless efforts had led to significant growth in

the industry’s contribution to the national economy, improved livelihoods for fishing

communities, strengthened partnerships with international organisations, and innovative

approaches to fisheries management and research.

“Your vision and commitment have made a lasting impact on the lives of many and have earned

you this well-deserved recognition,” they emphasised.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

