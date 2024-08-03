Opportunities Industrialisation Technical Institute receives support 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Aug. 3, GNA – The Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) of Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has donated 250 safety goggles, stationery, and envelopes to the Opportunities Industrialisation Technical Institute (OITI) in Takoradi.

The donation aimed to support OITI’s documentation and alleviate constraints in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Professor Kweku Safo Ankama, the Director of IDCE, emphasized the importance of TVET education and the need for support due to its expensive nature.

He encouraged the OITI students to take TVET education seriously, as it guaranteed job security and career progression.

Mr Emmanuel Sagoe, the Principal, OITI, expressed gratitude for the timely donation, highlighting the difficulties faced by the institution in accessing logistics for learning.

He appealed for further assistance, particularly in addressing the frequent flooding that disrupted academic activities.

The donation was part of IDCE’s community service mandate, with plans for additional support, including short courses to upgrade the Insititute’s staff knowledge and skills.

