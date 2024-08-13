North Tongu MP donates medical equipment worth US$1.2 million to Mepe Health Centre 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug 13, GNA- Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has donated medical equipment valued at $1.2 million to Mepe Health Centre.

Anaesthesia machines, ECG/EKG, ultrasound, an endoscopy tower, x-ray machine, infant incubators, infant warmers, autoclaves, defibrillators, and lab freezers were among the medical equipment and supplies in the 40-foot shipping container.

Others included CPAP, labour/delivery beds, OR lights, suction machines, patient monitors, oxygen systems, pulse oximeters, surgery tables, vaccine refrigerators, wheelchairs, sphygmomanometers, and many other items.

Mr Ablakwa, who presented the equipment at a ceremony in Mepe in the Volta Region, expressed gratitude to his partners, SOS International, headquartered in the United States, for their collaboration.

The lawmaker expressed satisfaction with the new medical facility built for the displaced victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Citi FM built the facility with assistance from the Mines Chamber.

On September 15, 2023, the Volta River Authority started a controlled spill from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

This was due to the heavy rainfall in the Volta River catchment, resulting in a fast rise in the water level at Akosombo Dam.

The spill was, therefore, necessary to prevent the overtopping of the dam and to protect the dam’s integrity.

However, by the beginning of October, the water level was still rising rapidly, exceeding the maximum operating level of 276 feet. Following persistent rains and a continued rise in the water level, VRA allegedly increased the spill rate from October 9, 2023.

This resulted in increased flooding in several communities in the North, South and Central Tongu Districts, as well as Ada East District.

“It is my vision to ensure that the Mepe Health Centre is expanded and upgraded into a modern hospital by next year,” Mr Ablakwa stated.

GNA

