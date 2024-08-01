NDC PC distributes reflective jackets to motorbike riders 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dormabin (O/R) July 31, GNA-Mr. Nelson Kofi Djabab, the parliamentary candidate (PC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Krachi East Constituency has distributed 100 reflective jackets to commercial motorcycle riders at Dormabin and Dambai to ensure the safety of riders.

The distribution aims to improve road safety consciousness among motorriders before, during and after the December polls.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview, that, the exercise was to ensure the security of lives and properties as one of the strategic pillars in the roadmap for sustainable development.

Mr Djabab said it was also to separate authentic motorbike riders from miscreants who parade as motorcycle operators but engage in criminality.

The parliamentary candidate engaged riders in areas such as Dormabin, Tokuroano and Dambai to educate them on adhering to road safety measures which include respecting the traffic roles and the rights of other road users.

“I hope this campaign will remind riders of the need to ride properly to prevent avoidable accidents and fatalities,” he told motorcycle operators.

Mr Djabab said the reflective jackets have a unique identifier, adding that each commercial motorcycle rider jacket has been branded with “Building the Krachi East We Want Together.”

He urged riders to always be in their protective gear.

Mr Djabab used the opportunity to express the next NDC government’s commitment to invest in the youth in all ways possible.

