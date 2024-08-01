Emancipation Day: Reverential Night honours memory of Efua Sutherland  

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast (C/R), Aug. 1, GNA – In a nostalgia-filled atmosphere of soberness and reflection, Reverential Night, a sacred prelude on the night of every 31 July to the climax of Emancipation Day celebration, was held at the Cape Castle on Wednesday night.

The sacred night was dedicated to the celebration of the memory and centenary of Dr Efua Theodora Sutherland, one of Ghana’s earliest playwrights, directors and cultural activists for her role in birthing the Pan-African Historical Theatre Festival (PANAFEST).

The celebration commenced with the Redemption March from the Mfantsipim School Junction, which saw Ministers, officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Africans from the diaspora, students, traditional leaders and members of the public clad in white apparel parading through some principal streets of the ancient city of Cape Coast to the Cape Coast Castle.

Upon arriving at the entrance of the Castle, the procession was welcomed by traditional authorities of Oguaa who led them into the Castle.

The chief priest led some selected dignitaries into the dungeons where rituals were performed at the Nana Tabir Shrine in one of the dungeons to evoke the blessings and protection of the gods.

Seven candles were lit to honour the captives who perished during the resistance and struggle for African liberation and emancipation, followed immediately by the laying of four wreaths on behalf of Nananom, the Government of Ghana, the Diaspora and the Youth of Africa.

Heart-warming musical performances, re-enactments of historical events and drama from various cultural groups in honour of Dr Sutherland cloaked the scores of patrons against the vagaries of the midnight weather.

The Reverential Night climaxed with the proclamation of Emancipation by Mr Egyapa Mercer, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture and a roll call of ancestors, which was done by Rabbi Kohain Halevi, the Executive Director of PANAFEST and Convener of the Diaspora Coalition of Ghana.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Unity and resilience: building a stronger community for a brighter future”.

Mr Mercer noted that the celebration of Emancipation Day served as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made by the ancestors and the resilience they displayed in the face of adversity.

He urged Africans both at home and abroad to reflect on their shared history and commit to working together to advance the course of the black race.

“It is important that we affirm our commitment to building a brighter future for posterity,” he said.

“The Government of Ghana will continue to welcome Africans in the Diaspora with open arms,” he added.

Mr Mercer suggested that PANAFEST which is celebrated biennially should be celebrated annually alongside the Emancipation Day and expressed his commitment to making that happen with the support of stakeholders.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, entreated Africans to work together to reclaim the narrative, love one another and liberate their minds from mental slavery.

Prof James Small, representing Africans in the Diaspora, intimated that true freedom could only be achieved when the people ably identified their ancestors.

“And so, a part of emancipation is the restoration of the African spiritual, sacred culture to govern us economically, politically and culturally,” he noted.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, stressed the need to be united to build a better Continent for posterity.

He urged Africans in the diaspora to deliberately and actively participate in bridging the gap between themselves and the African continent.

Prof Esi Sutherland-Addy, Chairperson, International Board of Trustees, PANAFEST Foundation observed that PANAFEST was established because emancipation alone did not bring reparation.

She said emancipation was only a door to unite the Diaspora with their roots, but PANAFEST sought to provide a safe space to use arts and culture to help bridge the gap.

“We should take every opportunity that we can get to ask whatever questions we have to each other and to be brave enough to try and reconcile ourselves with who we have become in order to become who we want to be,” she said.

“Nobody should tell us that we mustn’t remember these painful by very important issues because it was out of that pain that people had the courage to fight for emancipation,” Prof Sutherland-Addy added.

