National Security Ministry courts community support in maintaining peace and order 

By Philip Tengzu

Meteu, (UW/R), Aug. 12, GNA – The Ministry of National Security has urged members of the public to be conscious and support the government’s efforts in maintaining peace, security and order following security infractions in neighbouring countries.

It said the people should consider peace and security as a collective responsibility and report suspected individuals and activities in their localities, which had the potential to mar the peace and security of the nation to the appropriate authorities.

Madam Akosua Danquah Ntim Sekyere, the “See Something, Say Something” campaign of the Ministry of National Security, said this at Meteu, a community in the Wa West District, during a sensitisation drive on the See-Something-Say-Something campaign in the region.

The “See Something, Say Something” campaign team was in the region for the mop-up sensitisation on the campaign after similar activities were done in the region in April 2024 as part of efforts of the government to counter the threat of violent extremism to the country.

She explained that the activities of violent extremist groups in Ghana’s neighbouring countries including Burkina Faso, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire had caused the influx of refugees from those countries into Ghana, which had exposed the country to attacks by those groups.

“In as much as we have genuine people coming to seek refuge, the thinking is that we may have some bad guys joining the bandwagon to come in, and if care is not taken, they might identify our vulnerabilities and take advantage of same and probably strike at our blind side.

It is necessary that when such people enter the communities, the indigenes or residents within the community become aware and alert the appropriate security agencies for them to have the right, profiling done,” Madam Sekyere explained.

She said it was necessary to sensitise the citizens to appreciate the need for them to be security-conscious, and what they need to look out for, especially in sheltering strangers, including foreigners in their communities.

Madam Sekyere explained that following the complexity and changing trend of violent extremist groups, the Ministry had adopted the “whole-of-society” approach to help enhance the relationship between citizens and security agencies.

She added that the sensitisation would also let the citizens be vigilant at all times and be able to describe suspicious things and activities they see in their communities to the appropriate authorities.

The campaign team lead said the fact that Ghana had not been attacked did not mean the country was immune to the attacks and that the people should not be complacent saying, “We should have our eyes on the road, everybody should be vigilant.”

Mr Jacob Amoako, a team member, urged Ghanaians not to be afraid or panic in the phase of violent extremist activities in neighbouring countries as the security services in Ghana were up to the task and always protecting the country.

He, however, added that the support of the community folks was vital in sustaining peace and order in Ghana.

“That means whatever is happening in your community that you think can destroy the peace you are enjoying, you quickly go and report to the Assembly Member, to your chiefs, the queen mothers, any opinion leaders, any security services within your locality or call the toll free line 999”, he said.

Talking about the killings in Wa and Bole, he said anyone who had information about criminal activities within their communities should report it to save the lives of people.

Mr Kester Osei Mensah, also a member of the team, introduced the people to the “SALUTE” acronym when reporting suspected security issues in their communities.

He said the first letter “S” stood for the size of the object or specific features of the individual, the letter “A” stood for the activity the person was doing, and the letter “L” stood for the location of the object, activity, or person.

Also, the letter “U” in the acronym stood for the uniform the person was wearing, the letter “T” stood for the time of the day the activity happened and the letter “E” stood for the equipment the person was holding.

Mr Solomon Kuudayiri, a resident of the Kongolomo community in the Wa West District, expressed concern about the delay of the security personnel in responding to emergency issues in the communities, which was affecting the fight against crime.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

