Menopause: A natural transition  

Sunyani, Aug 12, GNA- Life and aging is a process that every human passes through at every stage of living.

Menopause

At a certain stage of women’s lives, the emergence of menopause is indeed a significant transition in their lives.

The natural biological process marks the end of her reproductive period, typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 55. The ovaries stop producing eggs, hormone levels decrease, and menstruation ceases.

Women by the research of Madam Sandra Boakye, Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Ghana (NGO) stated that the average woman from the time of her first period will have around 450 mensuration in her lifetime.

It is essential to acknowledge and address emotional changes seeking support from loved ones and mental health professionals to be able to navigate the transition with greater ease and emerge stronger.

The concerns vary in severity and impact daily life, but there are many treatments and lifestyle changes that could help alleviate symptoms and improve overall well-being.

Women’s concerns and experiences at this stage must be accepted by all men to help raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide support and resources for those going through it. Many women also report positive experiences during this transition, such as increased confidence, self-awareness, greater freedom, and independence.

Signs and Symptoms

In the months leading up to menopause, women go through an emotional toll because of the hormonal changes, changes in menstruation and body composition.

The symptoms include mood swings, vaginal dryness, night sweat, hot flashes, anxiety, depression, chills, night sweats, mood changes, weight gain and slowed metabolism, thinning hair, dry skin and loss of breast fullness, sleep disturbances and feelings of isolation.

Other symptoms include genital discomfort, discomfort and pain with sex, frequent urge to pee, pain with urination, and recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs), which do not resolve on their own but may become worse if untreated.

Managing the symptoms

Menopause symptoms could be induced by certain medical treatments. Lifestyle adjustments such as regular exercise, healthy eating and hormone therapy.

It is essential for women to consult their healthcare provider to know how to manage the symptoms.

Embracing the transition

Menopause is a natural part of life, and with the right mindset and support, women can embrace the transition and live a healthy, fulfilling life.

By understanding the symptoms to take control of their well-being to end one’s menstrual cycle after 12 months without menstruation and focus on stress-reducing techniques of deep breathing exercises and a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fibre, and antioxidants.

Empowering women

Women of all ages need to be empowered through valuable insights and information by understanding their bodies in a challenging time of transition to take control of their health and well-being, women who are aware of their bodies are more likely to be in tune when things are not normal.

It has three stages, Perimenopause, is characterised by irregular periods and hormonal fluctuations. The next stage menopause, marks the end of menstrual cycles, when the ovaries stop releasing eggs and postmenopausal, the final stage, brings hormonal stability.

As difficult as it could be, it is the body’s way of transitioning from fertility into menopause. What is not normal is experiencing these transitional changes before 45. Research indicates that early menopause occurs in only about five per cent of women, and premature menopause occurs in only about one per cent of women.

Experiences

Some women shared their experiences with the Ghana News Agency GNA) in Sunyani Madam Adwoa Jackson began by saying, she noticed subtle changes in her early 40s.

The menstrual cycles started becoming irregular and were heavier than usual.

She said a professional was consulted and was informed of entering perimenopause and opted for lifestyle adjustments tailored to her genetic profile and health data and started practising virtual reality meditation to manage stress and anxiety.

Madam Grace Donkor realized that each stage of menopause had its unique challenges and opportunities. But with personalized healthcare and a supportive community, she was able to embrace the transition with confidence and grace.

“My mensuration started becoming irregular. At first, I brushed it off as stress but as the months went by, the changes became more pronounced, and I started experiencing hot flashes and other symptoms that left me feeling anxious and irritable.”

Despite the challenges, Madam Donkor was determined to take control of her health and started practising deep breathing exercises to manage the stress and anxiety and made changes to her diet, incorporating more whole foods and omega-3-rich foods to support the hormonal balance.

“I began to feel a sense of empowerment and freedom by realizing that menopause was not an end, and I was not alone since millions of women around the world were going through the same transition, she said.

Doctor’s Advice

Sometimes, early, and premature menopause happens for no discernable reason. However, certain conditions and medical treatments can cause a woman to stop cycling too soon, other known risk factors are smoking, having a family history of early menopause, and having one first cycle before age 11, surgical removal of both ovaries, which can cause menopause.

Some health conditions including thyroid disease, and rheumatoid arthritis, can trigger premature menopause.

A physician Assistant, Prince Appiah advised women at this stage to take more calcium supplements to improve bone density, do a lot of exercises to maintain their daily strength, eat more vegetables, fruits low-fat foods to help maintain their body weight as menopause is associated with increased levels of fat building ups.

They are to wear cotton and loose clothes to get enough air around the body when experiencing hot flushes, He added

