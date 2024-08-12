Adzorvi community appeal for potable water 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Adzorvi (V/R), Aug 12, GNA-Residents of Adzorvi and its adjoining communities in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region have appealed for a safe, accessible and potable water supply system for use.

The inhabitants of Adzorvi, Adzorvi Akakpo Kofe, Dorga Kofe, Tsiga Kofe, Avele, and Yevu Kofe, among others, currently depend on milky water from a pond for domestic and farming activities.

The Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) visit to the water source site discovered that the stagnant, contaminated and polluted water was covered with water hyacinth and frogs.

The inhabitants, with a population of about 1,000 have been using the contaminated water for drinking, washing, bathing and other domestic activities for some decades now without any hope in sight.

Mr Moses Akakpo, an Opinion Leader at Adzorvi Akakpo Kofe, who led the GNA to the water source, said the residents, especially children, developed diarrhoea after using the water from the pond.

He said previously they contracted guinea worm after using the water from the pond, but they no longer experienced it.

Mr Akakpo said since they do not have any alternative source of drinking water, they continued to use it despite the health implications.

He told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the communities had a student population of about 500 who trekked daily to the water source to fetch water before preparing for school and in most cases they got to school late and tired, making them unable to concentrate on their studies.

He said, it negatively affected their performance at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and renewed their appeal for a safe and accessible water system.

Mr. Felix Wordi, the Assemblyman confirmed the bad state of the water source to the GNA and said though he lobbied some NGOs for support, he was yet to receive feedback and called for a hygienic, safe and accessible water supply.

GNA

