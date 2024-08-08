MTN marks 15 years of bringing financial services to fingertips of Ghanaians  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Aug. 8, GNA – MTN Ghana has launched 15 years anniversary of bringing financial services to the fingertips of Ghanaians through the power of mobile phone in Kumasi, with a call on customers to be vigilant not to fall prey to fraudsters.

Launched in 2009 at a time traditional banking was not accessible to many Ghanaians especially, those in rural and undeserved areas, MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) has over the years driven financial inclusion across the country.

Various players in the MoMo value chain including partner banks, trade partners, merchants, market queens and the public joined officials of MTN at a colourful ceremony to celebrate the biggest mobile money platforms in Ghana.

“Empowering Communities – Celebrating 15 years of Progressive Financial & Digital Inclusion,” is the theme for the 15th anniversary.

Nii Adotey Mingle, Northern Sector General Manager of MTN, acknowledged the immense contributions of partners, customers, and the entire Ghanaian population for the success story of MoMo.

“Today, Ghana is one of the fastest growing markets in Africa for digital payments.

This growth has been influenced by the growing adoption of e-commerce and mobile payments by many due to the convenience and safety of the service,” Mr. Mingle indicated.

He said MoMo was not just about sending money and making payments but had also expanded into other critical aspects of our daily financial needs such as offering loans, insurance, international remittance, investments and many more.

“We have witnessed how MoMo has enabled small and medium-sized enterprises to thrive, by providing them with the tools they need to manage their finances more efficiently.

We have seen how it has facilitated access to education, healthcare, and essential services, improving the quality of life for countless families,” he touted the benefits of the platform.”

Access to government services, he further pointed out, had been simplified through the ubiquitous power of MoMo which was enabling government to collect taxes, levies, and fees seamlessly.

He said MoMo had also bridged the gap between the banked and unbanked, bringing financial inclusion to the forefront of our nation’s development agenda.

Despite the success of MoMo in the last 15 years, Mr. Mingle admitted that there were still some challenges and called for collective efforts to address them to continue driving financial, digital, and economic inclusion in Ghana.

“Though mobile connectivity continues to improve, there are still some coverage gaps especially in rural and remote areas and we will continue to invest in digital infrastructure to promote widespread connectivity in order to expand the frontiers of digital financial inclusion,” he assured.

He said MTN MoMo had become an indispensable part of the everyday life of millions of Ghanaians, touching every household daily and aiding people to send and receive money using their mobile phones.

Various partners and users of the MoMo platform for their individual and business activities took turns to testify how beneficial the platform had been to them for many years.

They praised MTN for eliminating a lot of bottlenecks in their businesses with the introduction of MoMo and urged the company to address some few challenges within the system.

