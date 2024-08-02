Miss Malaika 2023 urges youth to abstain from sex 

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA- The National HIV Youth Ambassador, Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko, has urged the youth to abstain from sex to protect them from contracting HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

She said abstaining from sex at their age could safeguard their future and protect them from unwanted pregnancies while keeping them healthy.

Ms Nsarko, who is the Malaika Ghana 2023 Queen, said this during an interaction with students at Wesley Grammar School in Accra yesterday, as part of her “Live on Campaign”.

The campaign is part of the ART@20 celebrations with support from the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) and ABBOTT.

She has urged the youth to join the fight against HIV, emphasising the devastating impact on young people’s lives and communities.

“HIV is still prevalent and wrecking lives. It attacks the immune system and breaks a person down, to salvage your future, join the fight against its spread, we must work together to prevent new infections and support those living with the virus,” she said.

Ms Nsarko said the campaign would be replicated in other schools to empower young people to prevent the spread of HIV, reduce stigma and make informed choices as they took control of their health.

Lady Nana Yaa shared her personal stories with the students highlighting the importance of abstinence, prevention, and support.

“HIV affects anyone, regardless of your age or career if you don’t live a healthy life, you’re at risk.”

The National AIDS/ STI Control Programme (NACP), says the 2023 national adult HIV prevalence is 1.5 per cent translating to approximately 334,095 people living with HIV in Ghana.

Dr. Stephen Ayisi Addo, Programme Manager for the National AIDS/STI Control Programme, urged students to acquire knowledge, stay healthy, and keep faith.

He encouraged students to seek information on their sexuality and empower themselves through education.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

