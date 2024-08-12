Let us preach peace, not violence — Nana  Amanano Mensah II 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Aug 12, GNA – Nana Amanano Mensah II, Adontenhene of Dodi Traditional Area, has called on political actors, agents and assigns to preach peace, but not violence as the country approaches the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He said their campaign message should be issue-based rather than personal attacks and insults which if care was not taken could generate violence.

Nana Amanano Mensah gave this advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the politicians should advise their supporters, especially the youth, that they were not at war, but rather exchange of ideas and that the best idea should be chosen by the voters.

Nana Amanano Mensah, who is also the Regent of Dodi Traditional Area, said Ghana has been touted as the beacon of democracy in the West African subregion and that any disturbance in the country would give the nation a bad image.

He also advised the voters to vote consciously, and not to be influenced to vote for a candidate and later regret it.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

