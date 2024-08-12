Social interventions will collapse if NPP loses the December elections—NAPO  

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi Aug. 12, GNA – All social intervention programmes being implemented by the government to improve the living standards of Ghanaians will collapse, if the NPP loses the December elections.

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2024 elections, who stated this, said it was only the NPP government that could safeguard the interventions such as the free SHS policy, national health insurance, agenda 111 projects, and others, helping to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

Addressing the Ashanti Regional Campaign Working Committee Meeting and Women’s Conference in Kumasi, Dr Prempeh, also known as NAPO, warned that the NDC would collapse and abolish all the initiatives should they assume power in the December elections.

He, therefore, urged all party members to unite and work together to campaign for the party to ensure the continuation of the social intervention programmes for the good of all Ghanaians.

Dr Prempeh stressed the importance of protecting the NPP legacy and ensuring that the party remained in power to maintain and continue to build on its social intervention and national transformation initiatives.

Madam Akosua Frema Opare, the Chief of Staff, charged members of the party to focus on the everyday locations such as salons, markets, churches and fitting shops, to sell the good works of the government and party to the people to help win their votes in the December elections.

She said the party needed a comprehensive campaign strategy, which focused on leaving no one behind.

Madam Frema Opare tasked the women in the party to lead the campaign in their electoral areas, highlighting the need for the continuation of the various government policies which were geared towards improving the lives of women.

They should connect with the broader electorates and leverage on the grassroots support to help secure victory for the party in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

