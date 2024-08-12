Nestle Ghana honours loyal retailers, sub-wholesalers 

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Nestle Ghana has honoured over 300 retail and sub-wholesale dealers in Nestle products in the Eastern and Volta Regions for staying loyal to the Nestle brand.

Cash prizes of Gh¢800, Gh¢3,000, Gh¢30,000, Gh¢50,000 and five refrigerators were awarded to 15 exceptional promotion winners during the third edition of the Nestle Loyalty Engagement in Koforidua.

All cash prizes are redeemable in Nestle products for all retailers and sub-wholesalers to re-invest in their businesses

Some banks also engaged with retailers and sub-wholesalers on competitive borrowing/lending rates to grow their business

Mr. Agyemang Duah, the Commercial Development Manager explained that the cash awards were to help their loyal retailers and sub-wholesalers to reinvest in their businesses.

The Loyalty Engagement, he noted was also to interact and connect with their trade partners who helped to market and sell Nestle products as they were part of the Nestle Ghana family.

Mr. Duah encouraged retailers and sub-wholesalers to continue patronizing Nestle products including Milo, Nido, Nescafé, Cerelac, Carnation Milk, Ideal Milk, Maggie, Golden Morn and others to sell.

Ms Ntim Abena Opoku, the Chief Executive Officer of the Theresa Enterprise at Nkawkaw and the ultimate promo winner of the Gh¢50,000 cash prize said the award indicated that she was working very hard.

“This means that my hard work has paid off. One thing I think I do different at my workplace is the way I communicate with my customers. I will continue to learn more and implement it in my shop to make greater achievements,” she said.

Ms. Opoku mentioned that the money was huge and she would invest part into her business and spend some as well since she worked for it.

She thanked Nestle Ghana for organizing such an annual event to recognize loyal retailers and sub-wholesalers in Ghana and support them in expanding their businesses.

GNA

