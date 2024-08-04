I will re-designate faith-based institutions as development partners — Bawumia    

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Aug. 4, GNA – The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says churches and faith-based organizations under his Presidency will enjoy tax waivers on their imports.

He said the faith-based organizations were major key development partners in Ghana,and should also benefit from import duty waivers.

He said when external development partners imported materials into the country to improve on some sectors in the country, they enjoyed tax waivers, but when Churches imported same materials for construction of schools and hospitals, they paid import duties.

“I want to re-designate the churches and the faith-based institutions as development partners, so that they will benefit from the same import duty waivers and other incentives that we give the other development partners,” he said.

Dr Bawumia made the commitment at the Holy Ghost Temple of the Assemblies of God Church in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region during his just ended Constituency-focused campaign tour of the Region.

The Flagbearer visited all 15 Constituencies in the Region, called on Paramount and Divisional Chiefs to seek their blessings for a successful tour, and addressed rallies of Party supporters across the Constituencies.

He described the role of the Church in nation-building as phenomenal, and said despite Churches contributions, historically, government had not recognized the role of Churches in development.

“We rather think that external partners are our development partners, but I believe that the Church and faith-based institutions are our number one development partners in this country,” he said.

Alhaji Dr Bawumia noted that Ghana was a blessed country, saying “We are the most peaceful country in West Africa, and one of the most peaceful countries in Africa. Underpinning that peace we have in Ghana is religious tolerance.

“We share very common values among the different religions, but sometimes, we rather amplify minor differences rather than amplifying the values that we share,” the Flagbearer said.

Some Ministers of State and former government appointees who joined the Flagbearer in the Church service included Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister for Defence, Mr Ambrose Dery, former Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Tangoba Abayage and Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, both former Upper East Regional Ministers, Party executives among other dignitaries.

GNA

