Food vendors cashing in on Asafotufiami festival 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, Aug. 4, GNA – Some food sellers at the Ada 87th Asafotufiami Durbar grounds have expressed joy over high patronage within a few hours as they cash in on the festival.

They said although this had always been the case during festivals, this year’s was very good.

They attributed the high sales to the huge number of patrons at this year’s festival.

Madam Anita Agboka, a fried yam seller, said sales had increased significantly compared to the previous days.

She mentioned that over 20 tubers of yam she brought had been sold out, so she had to quickly alert someone to bring sweet potatoes for her to fry and sell.

Mr. Andrews Wussah, a hairstyle apprentice, who said he was selling sachet water to support his madam, said there was good business.

“I started selling a few hours ago, but I’ve sold over four bags so far. I’m sure if I started early, I would have sold more, but I’m not done selling,” he said.

Ms. Abigail Kabu, another sachet water seller, said, “I have lost count of the number of times I’ve gone home to bring water, but I can say we’ve sold over 21 bags today; we’ll sell more because the day hasn’t ended; a lot of people are moving about, so they easily become thirsty.”

Madam Kabukie Teye, a Kenkey seller, said: “What I brought in the morning is finished; I’ve made good sales; I’ll say I don’t regret coming.”

Ms. Tracey Narh, a groundnut seller, said: “I sold three head pans of groundnuts so far; I’m happy; this is my first time coming to sell, but I’m thinking of continuing this business. I know people buy during festivals, but I didn’t know it’ll be that much.”

GNA

