GII, NCCE anti-corruption workshop spurs action in Ayensuano District 

By D.I. Laary

Ayensuano (E/R), Aug 13, GNA – Multi-stakeholder groups in Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region have been spurred into action against corruption following a two-day workshop organized by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The capacity-building workshop meant to educate citizens on their civic responsibilities was jointly organised by the two bodies as part of ongoing efforts to fight corruption and strengthen accountability and transparency.

It brought together a multistakeholder group of Civil Society Organisations, Community-Based Organisations, Social Auditing Clubs, women-based associations, youth groups, persons with disability, and media practitioners.

Addressing participants during the opening session, Dr. Nana Kwesi Boateng, Ayensuano District Director of NCCE, said the commission was mandated to educate citizens on their civic rights and responsibilities, including the importance of holding leaders accountable for their actions.

“It is essential that citizens are aware of their role in promoting good governance and fighting corruption,” Dr. Boateng stated.

Mr. Benedict Doh, a resource person from the Ghana Integrity Initiative, also took the participants through the mandate of GII.

He provided a brief profile of the organization, highlighting its commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in public life.

During her presentation, he stressed the devastating impact of corruption on national development, saying: “Corruption derails development and it should not be tolerated at all.”

He further explained the procedure for reporting corrupt cases, emphasizing the importance of whistleblowing in exposing corruption.

The workshop also touched on the Whistle Blowers Act, which aims to protect individuals who report corrupt activities from persecution or retaliation.

Participants were encouraged to take advantage of the legislation to report any instances of corruption they may come across.

Through interactive sessions, presentations, and group discussions, participants were educated on the impact of corruption on national development and the role they could play in promoting good governance.

It also provided a platform for participants to share their experiences and challenges in combating corruption and promoting transparency in their communities.

At the end, participants were unanimous in their commitment to combat corruption and create a corruption-free society.

They acknowledged that corruption had a profound impact on national development, undermining trust in institutions and perpetuating poverty and inequality.

They resolved to work together to promote transparency and accountability in their communities and ensure that institutions operate with integrity and citizens live without fear of corruption.

GNA

